1 killed, 5 injured in Paulding County head-on crash

A 7-year-old girl riding in the back of the minivan was not sitting in an appropriate child seat, investigators said. She suffered lacerations to her head and was flown to a hospital. A 1-year-old girl in the van was taken to the hospital for observations after the crash, but wasn’t seriously injured, according to the GSP. She was sitting in a car seat, but wasn’t properly strapped.

A front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered a broken leg, authorities said. The driver of the Dodge, who was wearing a seat belt, also suffered a leg injury.

The passenger in the Chevrolet broke their leg and injured their back, authorities said.

The GSP has not released the names of anyone involved in the two-vehicle wreck. The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.

