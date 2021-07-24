1 killed in triple shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex

One man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Friday night at a Duluth-area apartment complex, authorities said.
Gwinnett County police responded to the shooting at The Falls at Gwinnett Place about 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the complex along Satellite Boulevard to find one man dead and two others with gunshot wounds, Gwinnett police said.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in the case. The surviving victims were taken to the hospital.
“Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide,” Gwinnett police said in an email. “There has not been a motive identified at this time.”
Police are withholding the names and ages of the victims until their families have been notified.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for cash rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
