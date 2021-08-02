ajc logo
1 killed in early morning duplex fire in DeKalb

When crews extinguished the flames, they found the victim's body.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A person was killed early Sunday morning after they were trapped in a burning home in DeKalb County, officials said.

The victim’s body was found inside a duplex home along Whitehall Forest Court, DeKalb fire department spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed. The person’s identity has not been released.

When crews arrived at the duplex about 1:20 a.m., heavy smoke and flames were coming from both units, Daniels said. Shortly after firefighters got to the scene, they learned that someone was trapped inside.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control enough for them to enter the home, Daniels said. When they had knocked down some of the flames, they went inside and began searching.

Firefighters continued to look for the trapped person, shifting their focus between searching and managing the fire as the conditions around them deteriorated, Daniels said. When the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the victim.

No other injuries were reported, Daniels said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

