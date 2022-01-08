Hamburger icon
1 killed, 1 wounded in Snellville shooting

Snellville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Snellville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded Friday evening.

Investigators shared a few details about the incident on the department’s Facebook page late Friday. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Summit View Court shortly after 5 p.m. in the Summit View Martin’s Point subdivision.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital, according to police.

Neither victim was identified by authorities.

Police continued to actively investigate the deadly shooting late Friday, but said there were no indications that it posed a threat to the area.

No suspect information was immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

