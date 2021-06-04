1 in custody after man stabbed to death, woman injured in Coweta

A man was in custody Friday after a double stabbing killed another man and injured a woman, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called Thursday around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Ragsdale Road in Sharpsburg. There, they found a woman outside the home who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. Inside the home, investigators found a man who had also been stabbed and died from his injuries. He was not identified due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene before being flown to Atlanta Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition was not released Friday.
Deputies located the suspect, Colton Deal, at the home. He was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The GBI is assisting with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.