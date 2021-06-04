1 in custody after man stabbed to death, woman injured in Coweta

Deputies were called Thursday around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Ragsdale Road in Sharpsburg. There, they found a woman outside the home who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. Inside the home, investigators found a man who had also been stabbed and died from his injuries. He was not identified due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene before being flown to Atlanta Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition was not released Friday.