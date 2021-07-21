ajc logo
1 found dead inside Lithonia home destroyed by massive fire

The victim was found dead inside the charred remains of the home.
The victim was found dead inside the charred remains of the home.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One person was found dead early Wednesday morning after a fire razed a Lithonia home and damaged other houses near it.

The fire reduced the home on Berryside Drive to a charred shell and threatened at least two other homes next door, according to photos from Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb County firefighters were called to the home about 5:20 a.m., the news station reported. When they arrived, they were confronted with an intense blaze.

Initially, fire crews weren’t able to go into offensive mode because of the massive blaze. When they were finally able to get the fire under control and enter the home, they found the remains of a person inside.

The victim has not been identified. Authorities are still working to determine how the fire started.

An investigation is ongoing.

