1 employee dead, 1 accused of murder in shooting at Union City warehouse

One man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a fight between coworkers at a Union City warehouse led to a deadly shooting Tuesday night.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody after calling 911 from his home and reporting the death, Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The incident happened about 11 p.m. at the Kellogg logistical warehouse in the 5300 block of Hunter Road. For reasons that aren’t clear, the two employees got into a physical fight inside the warehouse, Turner said said. At some point, one of the employees pulled out a gun and shot the other, he said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The suspect was arrested after he “peacefully surrendered to authorities” at his home in Clayton County, Turner said. We are working to learn more.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Caroline Silva contributed to this article.