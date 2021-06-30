1 employee dead, 1 accused of murder in shooting at Union City warehouse

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody after calling 911 from his home and reporting the death, Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident happened about 11 p.m. at the Kellogg logistical warehouse in the 5300 block of Hunter Road. For reasons that aren’t clear, the two employees got into a physical fight inside the warehouse, Turner said said. At some point, one of the employees pulled out a gun and shot the other, he said.