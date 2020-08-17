1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured and one dead overnight.
The first incident occurred outside of a home on Lakewood Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com.
When police arrived at that location in southeast Atlanta, they found a man outside the home who had been shot multiple times.
The 41-year-old man was taken to a hospital, but died of his wounds, Avery said. His name was not released.
Hours later, officers were called to a location near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue in northeast Atlanta after two people were shot.
When police arrived about 4:30 a.m., they found two men in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
The men told officers they had been driving on Parkway Drive when someone started shooting at them from a car, Avery said. The men drove away from the scene, but crashed their car shortly after. It’s not clear how they ended up in the Atlanta Civic Center’s parking lot.
The victims said they do not know who shot at them or why, Avery said. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are stable.
No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.
