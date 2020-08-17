1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

When police arrived about 4:30 a.m., they found two men in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two shooting victims were located in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

The men told officers they had been driving on Parkway Drive when someone started shooting at them from a car, Avery said. The men drove away from the scene, but crashed their car shortly after. It’s not clear how they ended up in the Atlanta Civic Center’s parking lot.

The victims said they do not know who shot at them or why, Avery said. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are stable.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.

