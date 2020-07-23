1 dead, 1 injured after Gainesville driver crashes while fleeing traffic stop

Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 30, also faces a slew of traffic-related charges in connection with the crash, which also seriously injured a woman, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A Hall County deputy tried to pull over Sosebee’s Chevrolet Equinox on Bethel Road about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, GSP spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings said. However, Sosebee sped off when the deputy turned on his blue lights, she said.