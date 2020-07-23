1 dead, 1 injured after Gainesville driver crashes while fleeing traffic stop

A Gainesville man is charged with vehicular homicide after investigators said he smashed into a car while fleeing a traffic stop, killing the driver.
Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 30, also faces a slew of traffic-related charges in connection with the crash, which also seriously injured a woman, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A Hall County deputy tried to pull over Sosebee’s Chevrolet Equinox on Bethel Road about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, GSP spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings said. However, Sosebee sped off when the deputy turned on his blue lights, she said.
About a half-mile away, Sosebee veered onto the north shoulder of the road, overcorrected and went onto the south shoulder, officials said. The Equinox went up an embankment and then landed on top of Brian Allen Hayes’ Chevrolet work truck, Stallings said.
Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene, Stallings said. A passenger in Sosebee’s car, identified by the GSP as 28-year-old Tiffany Lynn Franklin, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her updated condition was not released.
Sosebee, who remains in the hospital, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, altered tag, expired driver’s license and obstruction of law enforcement.