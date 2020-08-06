1 critically injured after fight on bus leads to shooting in DeKalb

One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a fight on a MARTA bus turned into a shooting, authorities said.
The shots were fired near the intersection of Snapfinger Woods Drive and Wesley Chapel Road about 3 p.m., DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Investigators determined the incident started as a dispute on the bus, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. Once the people involved got off, one person was shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Vincent said. The suspected shooter is in custody, she said.
