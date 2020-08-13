1 charged, 2 sought in Floyd County kidnapping, rape

A Cartersville man faces several felonies after police said he kidnapped a woman from a Floyd County hotel last month and raped her at a trailer park.
Two more suspects, a man and woman, are sought in the case after authorities said they tied up the 20-year-old woman, beat her and kept her in the closet of the mobile home, the Rome News-Tribune reported.
According to investigators, the woman was abducted July 24 after being forced into a car outside the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard. Police said she was kidnapped by 37-year-old James Joshua Perez and Jose Velasquez Jr.
Perez then reportedly took the woman to the trailer park along Rockmart Road in Silver Creek, where he, Valasquez and 35-year-old Jennifer Swanson tied her up and beat her, Floyd County police told the newspaper.
Perez is accused of raping the woman while keeping her in the trailer. She was also attacked with a knife and burned while being held against her will.
Authorities said the woman was released after her boyfriend’s mother found out about the kidnapping, went to the trailer park and confronted Velasquez and Perez. She eventually entered the home and found the 20-year-old in the closet, according to the News-Tribune.
After locating the woman, authorities said she chased the three suspects on Rockmart Highway, but eventually stopped after calling 911 and being instructed to wait for police.
Perez was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail, online records show. Police said they are still searching for Valasquez and Swanson.
AJC.com has reached out Floyd County police for more information.
