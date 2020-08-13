1 charged, 2 sought in Floyd County kidnapping, rape

Perez is accused of raping the woman while keeping her in the trailer. She was also attacked with a knife and burned while being held against her will.

Authorities said the woman was released after her boyfriend’s mother found out about the kidnapping, went to the trailer park and confronted Velasquez and Perez. She eventually entered the home and found the 20-year-old in the closet, according to the News-Tribune.

After locating the woman, authorities said she chased the three suspects on Rockmart Highway, but eventually stopped after calling 911 and being instructed to wait for police.

Perez was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail, online records show. Police said they are still searching for Valasquez and Swanson.

AJC.com has reached out Floyd County police for more information.

