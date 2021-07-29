1 arrested, 1 injured in Clayton domestic shooting

Brandon Strong, 29, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a home in Rex, police said. He is being held at the Clayton County Jail.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Ga. 42 shortly before 4 a.m. and found a woman screaming for help in her vehicle, police said. When police approached the woman, they noticed she was bleeding heavily from four bullet holes in her arm, authorities said.