1 arrested, 1 injured in Clayton domestic shooting

A man is in jail after a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car with her child in Clayton County Thursday morning, police said.
Brandon Strong, 29, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a home in Rex, police said. He is being held at the Clayton County Jail.
Officers responded to the 5900 block of Ga. 42 shortly before 4 a.m. and found a woman screaming for help in her vehicle, police said. When police approached the woman, they noticed she was bleeding heavily from four bullet holes in her arm, authorities said.
A tourniquet was applied to her arm to slow the bleeding until Clayton EMS arrived. Police did not say whether she was taken to the hospital and have not responded to further questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The woman told police that she had been in an argument with Strong at their home on Trammell Road when he picked up a gun and began shooting.
The woman said she grabbed her child and quickly left the house. The fight was the result of Strong’s password not working for his unemployment account, she told police.
She told officers that Strong was still at the home but “under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”
At the house, officers were able to take Strong into custody without further incident.
He was charged with aggravated assault, felony cruelty to children first degree, felony cruelty to children third degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and criminal damage.