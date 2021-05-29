What’s old is new in The Emporium escape room

The multifaceted room has been designed to replicate the 1920′s Prohibition era: a corner drugstore/soda fountain where pharmacists compounded formulas by hand and people gathered for a variety of concoctions served by the soda jerk.

Involved in a large STEM activity without actually realizing it, participants will create science experiments, mix liquids and pull taps, Geiselmayr said.

The room is dimly lit with 1920′s music playing from the old school radio. Throughout are items from that time period: a bar with various glassware, seating, hurricane lamps, shelving with potions and tinctures, toys, candy and cigars.

“The storyline is a whodunit. It’s very much like the board game ‘Clue’,” the coordinator said. “Your cousin, the owner of the Emporium is missing and you (participant) step in to take his place while playing detective.”

Geiselmayr noted the room is aimed for ages 12 and up primarily because of the interaction with breakables and liquids. “But we had some younger kids play over the weekend and they killed it.”

Address: Oregon Park Annex, 145 Old Hamilton Road, Marietta 30064.

For more information or to register, call 678-978-2557 or visit https://cobbparksescaperooms.com/

