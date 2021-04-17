Warrick Dunn Charities partners with NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

A single mom and professional caregiver, Layla Esmaili, and her family were selected by NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity for the first two-story house in Austell.

“She was living in deplorable conditions with her three children. They committed to the Habitat mission, putting in the sweat equity hours, taking financial and homeowner classes, as well as building on another Habitat,” the CEO said.

“We are so excited to be able to share in this honor with Warrick Dunn and the Esmaili family,” said Gill during the Warrick Dunn dedication held March 30. “The Catholic Coalition is the group that helps us pay for this house, build this home and without them we would not be able to do this today.”

Warrick Dunn Charities and Aaron Rents provided $10,000 in decorating and furnishings. The additional $5,000 assistance was provided by Chairman Ryan Jumonville of United Networks of America.

Dunn, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2002 to 2007, started his Home for the Holidays program to fulfill his mother’s dream of homeownership for single-parent families.

The Esmaili home was furnished, decorated, and brimming with food and household essentials. Down to the smallest of details, nothing was overlooked. It was not by accident that a baked apple pie centered on the dining room table. “My mother’s (Betty Smothers) favorite pie representing the American dream,” the former NFL player said.

“Having brought our Homes for the Holidays program to three families in this neighborhood over the last six months, I’m so grateful to our partners like Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta for helping us to build a community that will truly be a lasting example of our HFTH program,” said Dunn in an email statement.

Each Sunday we write about a deserving person or charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To submit a story for us to cover, email us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.