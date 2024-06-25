Volunteer’s roots serve as an inspiration

“I believe in giving back to others to help them move forward,” he said. “I learned that from my mother. Despite her working two or three jobs, she always found time to give back. I remember going with her to do things at church and in the community.”

The Latin American Association was one of the first groups De La Cruz reached out to when he arrived in the metro area.

“I left a message for the executive director, and in two weeks, she had me serving on the board, which I did for three terms,” he said. “I developed strong bonds with the head person for employment, and he got me involved with providing information to constituents. And when he went to work for the Boys and Girls Clubs, we put together a Latin American culture workshop for the five biggest centers.”

De La Cruz has also run workshops around employment law for the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and taught at Georgia State and Gwinnett Technical College. Through Travelers, he has rallied employees to support the Latin American Association’s members by offering programs around job hunting and resume writing. Three years ago, he created a series of half-day seminars around workforce readiness.

“We listen to their stories and provide guidance around how to leverage their backgrounds to land that first job or move to a better position,” he said. “We teach them to write accomplishment statements rather than just statements and facts.”

Every quarter, De La Cruz leads 90 minutes of “cultural conversation” to help LAA members understand the difference between Latino and American norms.

“We have to be able to adapt our approach to the cultural nuances here,” he said. “For instance, we’re taught to be humble, not make eye contact and defer to older people in authority.”

His efforts have had many positive results, he said, including the hiring of workshop participants.

“Most of all,” he said, “it’s opening doors for Hispanics and Latinos.”

DOING GOOD

