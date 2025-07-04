Mexico President Sheinbaum hopes deported boxer Chávez Jr. will serve time in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that Mexico hadn't previously arrested boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. on a 2023 arrest order, because he had been mostly been in the United States since.

Sheinbaum spoke a day after U.S. authorities announced the boxer's arrest in California for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application. He was being processed for expedited removal, according to U.S. authorities.

“The hope is that he will be deported and serve the sentence in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing Friday, referring to charges that he faces for arms and drug trafficking.