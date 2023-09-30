Volunteer draws on past to give back

Tonya Lowmon describes her life as “wonderful,” with a 21-year marriage, adult children and full-time job. Part of her joy comes from logging considerable volunteer hours through various organizations her company supports. At the insurance company Assurant, she chairs volunteer efforts that support Make-a-Wish Georgia and Youth Empowerment through Learning Leading and Service. But the cause that holds the most meaning for her is the Partnership Against Domestic Violence.

“When I found out about PADV, my heart was pulled toward the organization and everything they do because I’m an example of what can happen when you can walk away,” said Lowmon, 42. “I have a wonderful husband and life, and I’m in a position to give back. But it could have been so different.”

Growing up in south Georgia, Lowman lived with an abusive, alcoholic father, and at 15, found herself in an abusive romantic relationship with a boy who eventually went to prison for attempting to kill her.

“I look back now and think about the people who witnessed it and didn’t do anything,” she said. “That’s one of the things many people don’t know about PADV: They do a lot of work with teens because teens don’t know what to report or how to report. I had no resources, so I really appreciate that they are there for teens as well as adults.”

Lowmon was moved to get involved with PADV after attending the organization’s annual candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence.

“Everyone should go to that vigil; there’s always someone you know who’s been affected by violence either directly or indirectly,” she said. “The vigil highlights anyone in the Atlanta area who’s lost a life to DV. A lot of families are there to light a candle.”

Lowmon became an active PADV volunteer and found the experience equally moving.

“To be hands-on and have an impact – that’s what’s important to me,” she said. “It’s one thing to say you want to volunteer, but when you actually show up and are hands-on, it brings something completely different to you.”

Lowmon has pitched in to refurbish PADV’s undisclosed locations in the Atlanta area. A recent project included building a toy kitchen and play area for victims’ children.

“I wish there were places like that for me when I was going through it,” she said. “It’s incredible that they can do this work and give individuals a safe place to get away from an unsafe environment and to have people who advocate for them.”

PADV also provides victims and their children with a clothes closet. “These women often leave with nothing,” said Lowmon. “PADV enables survivors to regain control over their futures. As someone who has overcome my own experiences, being part of an organization that allows me to leverage my past is both empowering and unique.”

PADV’s candlelight vigil is Oct. 12. Details are online at padv.org.

