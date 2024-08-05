Villa International welcomes the world

In the 1960s, when Atlanta was a segregated city, being a stranger from an African country meant dealing with a plethora of prejudices. In the case of a Ghanaian health worker who had been brought here to collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control, the challenges were so intense that she took her own life.
That event eventually led to the creation of Villa International, a safe landing spot for international health experts who arrive in Atlanta from around the globe. Its roots are credited to concerned citizens who met with area churches and raised the funds to build a housing facility that opened in 1972. Since then, the nonprofit, 33-bedroom facility has welcomed more than 28,000 guests from 170 countries who represent a range of cultures and faiths.
“At any one time, we have about 57 people with 30 countries represented,” said Executive Director Rebecca Arayan. “Our mission is to make sure people have the support, convenience and affordability they need.”
Located across from the CDC and a short stroll from Emory’s School of Public Heath, Villa International caters to experts who come to collaborate and study. They learn about it exclusively through the Emory or CDC website. But it’s not just an affordable place to stay, said Arayan.
“We offer a socially supportive environment,” she said. “People cook and dine together. They gather in our lobby to play pingpong or foosball, or watch TV. It’s a cultural experience.”
Many of the guests are mid-career, range in age from about 26 to 46, and have left behind families to spend time in the U.S. working on projects or furthering their education.
“These people are the best and brightest from their countries,” said Arayan. “But it can be hard to be here. We have a mom now from Ghana who left three toddlers in the care of her family to come here.”
With just two full-time staffers, the villa relies heavily on volunteers who take guests to grocery stores, introduce them to Atlanta, entertain them over the holidays and organize first Friday meet-and-greets for the public. Some financial support still comes from area churches, but rental fees, individual supporters and the annual Viva Villa fundraiser underwrite most of the costs. This year’s event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 29. at the Rollins School.
Information about Villa International is online at villainternational.org.
