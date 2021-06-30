Using golf to build up the youth of Atlanta

FTMA is now offering small group practices on the driving range at John A. White Park Golf Course, and in June it held its first large gathering of the group since March 2020: its 2021 Participant Celebration for graduating seniors. The Aaron’s Company, a FTMA Corporate Champion, surprised all 16 graduating seniors with a new laptop for college.

Who’s helping?

First Tee - Metro Atlanta

Services: FTMA integrates the game of golf with a life skills curriculum for Atlanta youth, focusing on building inner strength, self-confidence and resilience.

Where supplies have gone: FTMA serves all youth ages 7-17 in eight counties in the Metro Atlanta area: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry Counties.

How to help: FTMA is always in need of committed volunteers and coach-mentors. For more info on volunteering please visit www.firstteeatlanta.org

Where to donate: Donations to FTMA can be made online via our website, www.firstteeatlanta.org.

How to get involved: FTMA offers three sessions of Life Skills Experience (LSE) programming: Spring, Summer and Fall. Each session meets weekly and lasts eight to nine weeks. Find more info at www.firstteeatlanta.org.

