1 hour ago

Walk with a Doc, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Leita Thompson Memorial Park, 1200 Woodstock Road.

There are two and three-mile walks with short hills and is dog friendly, according to the city’s event page.

Meet at the gazebo/small parking lot.

Guest speaker, Dr. Dwana Bush primary care physician, will talk about three common myths about being healthy.

Walk with a Doc is a free walking program for anyone interested in pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Walk at your own pace and distance. No registration is required.

For more information, visit: https://www.roswellgov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14115/18

- BY KATHRYN KICKLITER, for the AJC

