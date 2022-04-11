Walk with a Doc, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Leita Thompson Memorial Park, 1200 Woodstock Road.
There are two and three-mile walks with short hills and is dog friendly, according to the city’s event page.
Meet at the gazebo/small parking lot.
Guest speaker, Dr. Dwana Bush primary care physician, will talk about three common myths about being healthy.
Walk with a Doc is a free walking program for anyone interested in pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Walk at your own pace and distance. No registration is required.
For more information, visit: https://www.roswellgov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14115/18
- BY KATHRYN KICKLITER, for the AJC
