Unclean equipment, roaches at Yuka Roll and Pho

The sushi roll rice machine had a mold-like accumulation and food debris on the contact surface. A small grill in the sushi area had a build-up of food residue.

The inspector observed a roach crawling across stacked plates and baby roaches crawling across the wall.

Cooked rice was cooling longer than six hours and at risk of contamination. It was discarded. Fried lobster rolls and rice on time control were discarded because the time had expired.

Crab Rangoon was underneath raw beef. Bags of bean sprouts were delivered to the restaurant and were out of the temperature range. The restaurant didn’t keep the sprouts due to potential contamination.

Among other violations, employee food was with customer food, and an employee ate in the kitchen near the prep area. A fry batter and four stations blocked the hand sink.

Several metal pans were stacked while still wet. Butane torches were on a shelf with food products.

Yuka Roll and Pho, 1197 Old Peachtree Road, scored 48/U, down from 89/B in June. It will be re-inspected.