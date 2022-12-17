Track combines reading and working out

“All the pieces we tried to put together in a good lesson came together with the walk,” she said. “It’s literacy based and fun to do. I’ve seen teachers using it for lessons, even if it’s just reading the stories. It’s very cute that everyone uses it in different ways.”

The idea for the Story Walk grew from the school’s need for a new track, said Polito.

“The edges of the old one were beat up, and the wood was bowed and torn up. We didn’t want anyone to get hurt. So we asked the district for the money to replace the gravel and wood, and I was able to surprise the school with a new track at the beginning of the year, and then with the Story Walk in September.”

The Farm Bureau, a school partner, worked with teachers to create and donate the walk’s signs.

“They want to inspire kids to do more outside, and they loved the idea of using the outside area for something instructional,” said Polito. “I was happy that we could surprise the school with it.”

Information about Holly Springs Elementary is online at cherokeek12.net/hollyspringses.

