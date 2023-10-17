Three Dollar Cafe fails health inspection

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
2 minutes ago
At the Three Dollar Cafe in Peachtree Corners, reheating and cooling methods put some foods at risk of contamination, leading to a failing health score.

During a routine health inspection, several food items had been slowly reheated for two hours, putting the food at risk of contamination. As a result, the marinara, chicken tortilla, queso, chili, grilled chicken and spinach dip were discarded.

Also, blackened chicken wings and Alfredo sauce were discarded because they had been cooling for more than four hours. And there were no time control documents for the cooked chicken wings.

Among other violations, an employee’s plate of food and a reusable cup were on the prep table.

Three Dollar Café, 6050 Peachtree Parkway, scored 64/U, down from 96/A earned in June. It will be reinspected.

