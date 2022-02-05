The Well of Roswell offers a place to work on journeys

The center offers a range of services: yoga; therapies such as crystal, color, polarity, hypnotherapy, fertility and pelvic floor; scripting class; and support groups.

“We are starting a networking group for area practitioners for other people who deal in this heart-centered therapeutic world,” said Arrington.

When asked about the most popular class or event, Arrington said, “I think it is the sound journey held by Michael Burke who is a certified sound healer.

“It’s an evening where people come in, lie down on yoga mats. We give you an eye pillow, blanket and a pillow. He (Burke) sets up a variety of different percusses - bowls and gongs. It really is transformative. We feature that every month and it sells out very quickly,” she added.

Through the pandemic, Arrington has found a shift in seekers - a “hunger” - to take it to the next or new level.

For those new in the realm of meditation or energy, co-owner Futrell said, “Our focus is to help them understand what is happening in their mind and body and their surroundings. They can have an influence on that.”

Address: Old Roswell Lakes Business Community, 900 Old Roswell Lakes Parkway, Suite 300, Roswell.

For more information, visit: https://www.thewellofroswell.com/

