The impact of art crosses all divides

A: Paint Love was founded in 2014 by Julie McKevitt. The organization partners with Title I schools and various non-profits connecting disadvantaged youth through art. The group customizes projects based on the needs of the community or demographic they are working with.

McKevitt, also an artist and a dancer, discovered while volunteering that access to art education was “inequitable” in parts of Atlanta and in her community. “Believing that art was impactful she set out on a journey to change that,” said Executive Director Laura Shaw.