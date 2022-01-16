Thai restaurant in Henry battles mice

Sabiang Thai Restaurant is still fighting mice in its McDonough facility.
On a recent health inspection, the restaurant had a repeat violation for mice droppings in the dry storage area and a separate new infringement of rodent activity and droppings.
As a result, Sabiang Thai, 2054 Highway 42 N., failed the Jan. 11 routine inspection with a score of 65/U.
Among other violations, the cook prepared food without wearing a hair restraint. There were repeat violations of worn and unclean cutting boards and cold foods not held at safe temperatures. Raw beef, chicken and pork, and vegetables and tofu in a prep cooler were all too warm.
The restaurant also had a repeat violation of excessive grease accumulation from the hood and filter system in the kitchen. The inspector said shelves and exterior surfaces of bulk food containers need cleaning because of grease build-up.
Uncovered foods were in the freezer, and other prepared foods were not date-marked for disposal.
Sabiang Thai will be re-inspected later this month.
