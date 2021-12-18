Teacher makes media a priority

Blum types the script and posts it on the bottom of the TV monitor so the anchors can read from it. “But after a few weeks, they get good at it and want to change my language – which is totally fine,” he said.

When COVID closed the school in March 2020, Blum devised ways for students to be remotely involved in the production. They submitted news items through their Chromebooks and recorded items at home. Parents did shout-outs, teachers offered tips on staying focused and administrators chimed in with activities for the virtual school day.

“And we do quizzes and announce who answered first – that keeps the kids involved,” Blum said.

He has also leveraged social media sites to pull in parents.

“I realized a lot of our younger parents weren’t checking email as much as us older folks, so we got on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” he said. “We use it for kudos about what’s going on around the school and for kids doing cool things. It helps parents see the neat things that are going on.”

Blum also launched a program to keep kids reading during the pandemic. Every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., he invited families to come in, check out books and reconnect with the school, and its success has inspired him to keep the evening hours going.

“Coming out of last year, so much reading had dropped off,” he said. “This was a great way to increase circulation. And I got to see more kids and meet parents I’d never met before.”

For his work, Blum was honored as the school’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 and was a 2021 nominee for the Georgia Leadership Institute on School Improvement’s Hidden Heroes award, given to education leaders who may not receive recognition for their contributions.

“Just knowing that somebody took the time to write up what I do was very cool,” he said.

