Teacher creates Lion Pride to support students, families

Nicole Gray had no aspiration to launch a nonprofit. For 10 years, she’s been a Fulton County school teacher, spending the last two in a third grade classroom at Lake Forest Elementary in Sandy Springs.
But when COVID hit mid-semester in 2020, a friend told her about a family desperate for food and funds. Gray volunteered to deliver a Fulton County-supplied care package and was met with a scene that tugged at her heartstrings.
“This family of six was standing at the door, and all I could give them was the food the county provided, and that was small and felt feeble,” she said. “I went home and posted to my Facebook that we had people in trouble, and when I put up my Venmo account, I started getting money.”
The next day, Gray used the funds to buy $400 worth of groceries for the same family. On her second visit, the family’s fifth-grader translated that they also didn’t have $1,200 for the month’s rent.
“It was gut wrenching that this child had to relay this,” said Gray. “I looked at my Venmo right there and had exactly $1,200. I went to the office and paid the rent.”
Gray started asking her fellow teachers to check on students’ families, and she posted a list of needs on Facebook. She called the effort Lion Pride after the school’s mascot.
“I also posted what we’d taken in and what we’d done,” she said. “Everyone wanted to help and didn’t know exactly how. This way they saw pictures of the families who got the groceries or help with rent and utility bills. We have no red tape; it’s just people who want to help and give.”
As the needs grew, so did the response. Kids got eyeglasses; kindergarteners and first-graders got inexpensive tablets so they could learn remotely. This summer, Gray worked with local organizations within walking distance of the school and funded 30 students who attended camps in gymnastics, karate, soccer, ice skating and art.
A few times when the money ran low, Gray considered ending the effort. “But then I’d get a $1,000 donation.”
Help recently came from The Sandy Springs Society that presented Gray with a check and this year’s Spirit of Sandy Springs Award. The outreach now has official nonprofit status, and Gray expects it to continue to focus on emergency assistance and educational enrichment.
“We’re committed to keeping it going as long as people need help,” she said.
Information about Lion Pride is online at lionpridelfes.com.
Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.