Teacher creates Lion Pride to support students, families

Gray started asking her fellow teachers to check on students’ families, and she posted a list of needs on Facebook. She called the effort Lion Pride after the school’s mascot.

“I also posted what we’d taken in and what we’d done,” she said. “Everyone wanted to help and didn’t know exactly how. This way they saw pictures of the families who got the groceries or help with rent and utility bills. We have no red tape; it’s just people who want to help and give.”

As the needs grew, so did the response. Kids got eyeglasses; kindergarteners and first-graders got inexpensive tablets so they could learn remotely. This summer, Gray worked with local organizations within walking distance of the school and funded 30 students who attended camps in gymnastics, karate, soccer, ice skating and art.

A few times when the money ran low, Gray considered ending the effort. “But then I’d get a $1,000 donation.”

Help recently came from The Sandy Springs Society that presented Gray with a check and this year’s Spirit of Sandy Springs Award. The outreach now has official nonprofit status, and Gray expects it to continue to focus on emergency assistance and educational enrichment.

“We’re committed to keeping it going as long as people need help,” she said.

Information about Lion Pride is online at lionpridelfes.com.

