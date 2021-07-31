Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Alan Kendall has an issue with a water leak in the city of Atlanta.
“I called ATL311 to report a water pipe leak on Northside Parkway NW several weeks ago and received a case number of CS0215814 from the person I talked to. She said I could use the case number to upload pictures. But that case number never came up on the ATL311 website to upload the pictures,” Kendall said.
He explained the leak is between the intersection of Pinestream Road and the Atlanta speech school on the same side as the speech school on Northside Parkway. Kendall believes the leak has been going on for more than a year.
“Perhaps you can have better luck getting the city of Atlanta to respond to my report of the leak,” he added.
We sent his issue to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan, ATLDOT@atlantaga.gov
Fixed: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Last week we told you about an unusual request by Melanie Watson that we received in the summer of 2020.
“I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house,” Watson said.
Days on the list: 122
Who got it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov