Take to Task

We sent his issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan, ATLDOT@atlantaga.gov

Fixed: Atlanta (DeKalb)

Last week we told you about an unusual request by Melanie Watson that we received in the summer of 2020.

“I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house,” Watson said.

Days on the list: 122

Who got it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov