Take to Task

“About 30 years ago, the city of Marietta, the county, and Georgia DOT entered into an agreement whereby GDOT paid for, and installed, lights along this portion of I-75. In the agreement, the city agreed to fund the ongoing monthly operational costs and to maintain them. A similar proposal from GDOT was made to install lighting along the portion of I-75 within unincorporated Cobb County, but the county declined this proposal, which is why the lighting along I-75 through Cobb County is only in the areas that correspond to the city of Marietta’s city limits,” wrote Cobb DOT’s Brandy McDow.

McDow said about five years ago, that the copper wiring was stolen from all lights along this stretch of I-75, rendering them inoperable.

“My understanding is that GDOT and the city explored various ways to remedy the situation but found no economically feasible solution. On April 21, 2017, the city provided written notice to terminate that agreement Therefore, the lights remain standing but they do not work,” McDow added.

Days on the list: 7

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Item: Sandy Springs (Fulton)

Leslie Walden has a problem with water meter covers

“On November 30, I was walking my dog in front of 5080 Northland Drive in Sandy Springs and stepped on the top of a water meter in the middle of the sidewalk. To my complete surprise, the cover tilted open, and my foot and leg fell at least 18 inches into the hole. I fell down, stunned, because it hurt so badly,” she wrote.

Walden contacted her city council representative Tibby DeJulio, but he said, “unfortunately, the city of Atlanta does not respond any better to Sandy Springs officials than anyone else.

We sent the issue to Atlanta’s water department and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Department of Watershed Management Director of Communications & Community Relations Steer C. Rawles, SCRawles@AtlantaGa.Gov