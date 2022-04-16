Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Jim Smith has a problem with large tree limbs.
“The sidewalk across Clairmont Road from the VA regional headquarters was buried by a huge mass of tree limbs, etc., after a storm last fall. The sidewalk is completely blocked for 50 feet at least,” Smith said.
Smith said Clairmont is a state road, but the county is responsible for enforcing code regarding dumping debris, so he doesn’t know who to call.
We were able to connect with the appropriate person and will let you know when it is pristine again.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Deputy Director DeKalb County Code Compliance Timothy Hardy, tchardy@dekalbcountyga.gov
Item: Atlanta (Clayton)
Mario Adkins wants a project sped up in Clayton County.
The project is a bridge and underpass construction at Conley Road, Old Dixie Road and Charles Grant Parkway.
Adkins said the construction started years ago to widen Conley Road into four lanes and add sidewalks.
The project also consisted of building a bridge and underpass so that Conley Road connects to Charles Grant Parkway while passing under Old Dixie Road.
“Construction on the project stopped about two years ago. Cars must travel through a construction zone and a confusing maze of turns, detours and construction barrels. Grass is growing through the ‘new’ sidewalks. Clayton Co. SPLOST funds were used for the project. There is no information about this project online except that it is long past its completion date,” Adkins wrote.
We sent the issue to Clayton County and will let you know when it is finished.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
