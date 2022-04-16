Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Deputy Director DeKalb County Code Compliance Timothy Hardy, tchardy@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Clayton)

Mario Adkins wants a project sped up in Clayton County.

The project is a bridge and underpass construction at Conley Road, Old Dixie Road and Charles Grant Parkway.

Adkins said the construction started years ago to widen Conley Road into four lanes and add sidewalks.

The project also consisted of building a bridge and underpass so that Conley Road connects to Charles Grant Parkway while passing under Old Dixie Road.

“Construction on the project stopped about two years ago. Cars must travel through a construction zone and a confusing maze of turns, detours and construction barrels. Grass is growing through the ‘new’ sidewalks. Clayton Co. SPLOST funds were used for the project. There is no information about this project online except that it is long past its completion date,” Adkins wrote.

We sent the issue to Clayton County and will let you know when it is finished.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov