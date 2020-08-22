Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Lynn Barr is concerned about metal grates and manhole covers on the streets of Atlanta. She worries that the issue could cause severe tire damage, or worse.

“None of the grates is level with asphalt, and you cannot see them to avoid them as you drive in the lane because your tires fall into them. I just know an axle will break soon. Piedmont Road is the perfect example. It was repaved from Piedmont Park to Killer Burgers, and none of these grates is level with new paving,” she wrote.

We sent the item to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.