Take to Task

Item: Decatur (DeKalb)
Michael Bush has an issue in his neighborhood in DeKalb County.
“I hope you can help our neighborhood. We had a large pine tree growing in our road on Briarlake Circle in DeKalb County. We put in a ticket with the county, and in 2019 they cut the tree down. Per instructions, we opened another work order in January 2020 to have the road fixed and repaved. We can’t get any update on this ticket or returned calls. We have called multiple times,” Bush wrote.
He said people are forced to walk in the middle of the road due to the road condition. We sent the problem to the county and will let you know when it is resolved.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Lynn Barr is concerned about metal grates and manhole covers on the streets of Atlanta. She worries that the issue could cause severe tire damage, or worse.
“None of the grates is level with asphalt, and you cannot see them to avoid them as you drive in the lane because your tires fall into them. I just know an axle will break soon. Piedmont Road is the perfect example. It was repaved from Piedmont Park to Killer Burgers, and none of these grates is level with new paving,” she wrote.
We sent the item to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.