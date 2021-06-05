Take to Task

“When through traffic backs up at the stoplight stop on Oak Road and Scenic Highway 124 (about five car lengths), drivers will go around the waiting traffic to access the left turn lane risking everyone,” the reader added.

We sent the issue to the city and heard back immediately.

“The city will be replacing the signs and asking people to be cautious through the construction zone for the next 16 months as we build our Towne Center,” a city official said.

Days on the list: 2

Who looked into it: Public Works Director Gaye Johnson, gjohnson@snellville.org

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

This week, we continue checking out older items that have not been fixed.

Last month, we told you about Gene Henry’s issue with a water leak in the city of Atlanta.

“This (leak) is at 1565 Lazy River Lane. This massive leak has been going on for four days and (has had) zero effort by the city of Atlanta to repair. My engineer neighbor calculated that literally thousands of gallons are being wasted pouring down the street. We have called this in- and zero response. All of this while our water bills have doubled over the past year. This is beyond incompetent,” Henry wrote.

We sent the issue back to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 27

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov