Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Gene Henry is tired of a water leak in the city of Atlanta. With its aging infrastructure, Atlanta is constantly dealing with leaky pipes and spurting water leaks throughout the city.

“This (leak) is at 1565 Lazy River Lane. This massive leak has been going on for four days and (has had) zero effort by the city of Atlanta to repair. My engineer neighbor calculated that literally thousands of gallons are being wasted pouring down the street. We have called this in and zero response. All of this while our water bills have doubled over the past year. This is beyond incompetent,” Henry wrote.

We sent the issue to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov