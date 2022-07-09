ajc logo
X

Take to Task

LeyAnna Messick wants this hole fixed.

Combined ShapeCaption
LeyAnna Messick wants this hole fixed.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Item: Chamblee (DeKalb)

Leanna Messick has concerns over a large hole.

“There is an enormous hole on Woodcock Boulevard covered with a metal plate. As you can see from the picture, the plate no longer covers the hole. This hole has been a problem for almost three months. Cars have to move into the left lane to avoid the hole, which is dangerous to oncoming traffic,” she wrote.

We sent the issue to DeKalb County, who said they were looking into it

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Sandy Springs (Fulton)

Karen Rose has an issue with a turn light.

“If one is traveling on Mt. Vernon Highway and tries to turn left onto Heards Ferry Road, one can wait through an entire traffic cycle without being able to make a left hand turn,” Rose wrote.

She said the traffic coming from the other direction has a right-hand lane and a lane that proceeds straight.

“Even if the light has turned yellow, cars in the right-hand lane are allowed to keep going, not allowing any car to turn left and backing up traffic because one car holds everyone else up. A turning light that also stops the traffic in both lanes from the other direction would help keep traffic moving especially during peak hours and around the 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. carpool traffic,” Rose added.

Sandy Springs responded quickly.

“The Public Works team confirmed that the signal system is working properly. There are no programmed or funded projects for the intersection at this time, but the team is aware of potential opportunities for enhancements to the functionality of the intersection and have plans for a future traffic efficiency improvement project, " said Sandy Springs Public Information Officer Jason Fornicola.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Sandy Springs Public Information Officer Jason Fornicola, jfornicola@sandyspringsga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out11h ago
Burt Jones holds huge fundraising edge over rivals in lt. gov race
12h ago
Report: NBA player to earn $63 million in one season
11h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
9h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
9h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
16h ago
The Latest
Nonprofit helps kids see
30m ago
Centerville public library hosts money workshop for kids
30m ago
Council encourages parental involvement
30m ago
Featured
The increase in sales prices for homes has helped increase property values, which is making homeowners pay more in school property taxes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
17h ago
Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top