Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Sandy Springs (Fulton)

Karen Rose has an issue with a turn light.

“If one is traveling on Mt. Vernon Highway and tries to turn left onto Heards Ferry Road, one can wait through an entire traffic cycle without being able to make a left hand turn,” Rose wrote.

She said the traffic coming from the other direction has a right-hand lane and a lane that proceeds straight.

“Even if the light has turned yellow, cars in the right-hand lane are allowed to keep going, not allowing any car to turn left and backing up traffic because one car holds everyone else up. A turning light that also stops the traffic in both lanes from the other direction would help keep traffic moving especially during peak hours and around the 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. carpool traffic,” Rose added.

Sandy Springs responded quickly.

“The Public Works team confirmed that the signal system is working properly. There are no programmed or funded projects for the intersection at this time, but the team is aware of potential opportunities for enhancements to the functionality of the intersection and have plans for a future traffic efficiency improvement project, " said Sandy Springs Public Information Officer Jason Fornicola.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Sandy Springs Public Information Officer Jason Fornicola, jfornicola@sandyspringsga.gov