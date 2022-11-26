Take to Task

“I have now located a source for that information and the right-of-way is 50 feet, so the tree is clearly within that. This is also confirmed by markers from a recent survey done for that house, where the property line is marked at the fence, 8 ft 8 inches from the tree,” Peterman said.

Peterman added the courts could adjudicate the issue after this tree falls on someone, but that would defeat our purpose, which is to prevent that death.

“Can you please try reaching someone else? Traffic backs up to that point every rush hour. Unless it is removed, that tree will fall. We are running out of time to save a life,” said Peterman.

Dale pledged to have DOT crews go back out and review the situation.

Days on the list: 36

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov