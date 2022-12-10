ajc logo
Take to Task

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In June, we told you about Richard Mitchell’s problem with a crumbling street.

“I live on West Sussex Rd NE in Morningside-Lenox Park. The street section between Plymouth Road and East Rock Springs has never been paved with asphalt. Instead, it is concrete and is crumbling and collapsing,” Mitchell wrote.

He said one major hole is a hazard to cars and bikes and is right next to Sunken Garden Park, where many kids and parents cross the street to get to the park.

“I have notified ATL 311 a couple of times. Both times I got an email saying a case was opened and in less than a minute that the case had been closed. Nothing was done.”

We heard back from the city that they were still assessing conditions to determine a solution.

Days on the list: 161

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In August, we told you about an issue with a downtown sidewalk.

“I have been attending the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta. For those past 6 years the sidewalk on MLK Blvd between Central and Courtland and in front of the Underground parking entrance has been in disrepair. Those attending services park in that parking garage and have to cross this section of the sidewalk. Many of those (including myself) are elderly,” wrote Andrew Immerman.

We heard back from the city that they were still assessing conditions to determine a solution.

Days on the list: 112

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
