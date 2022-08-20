Take to Task

Days on the list: 39

Who got it fixed: Communications Manager Burke Brennan, burke.brennan@brookhavenga.gov, and Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Decatur (DeKalb)

Kay Morgan has an issue with an impassable street.

“I wanted to submit a request that you look into a situation that has been ongoing since around the first of May of this year. DeKalb County dug up the street in front of my neighbor’s house to repairs some kind of leak. It has been impassable for this entire time and there is rarely any workman on the site. I cannot get my deliveries as the road is completely blocked off and GPS does not know how to instruct them to go around the block and enter the other end of the street. The address is 2839 Orion Drive in Decatur,” Morgan wrote.

We sent the issue to DeKalb County, and officials said they would look into it.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov