Take to Task

Cobb County sent a picture showing the completed work.

Caption

Cobb County sent a picture showing the completed work.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Fixed: Marietta (Cobb)

In August, we told you about Bert Vogelbacher’s problem with a storm drain cap.

“A truck ran over this storm drain cap and destroyed it. I reported this damage to the Marietta Public Works in January ,but it has still not been repaired. This corner is a school bus stop fora grade school student. For safety reasons this should be fixed. The location is at 2571 Raintree Way in Marietta,” he wrote.

The Cobb County DOT responded this week. The department said the issue was fixed and sent a picture of the completed fix.

Days on the list: 32

Who got it fixed: Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Ross.Cavitt@cobbcounty.org

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Last week, we told you about Karon Cook’s issue with a dangerous situation on West Paces Ferry Place in Buckhead.

“I was walking alongside Whole Foods parking garage when I saw two small children in a car alone. I wasn’t watching my steps and I hit this obstacle in the sidewalk. I went flying through the air, and a lady driving by actually stopped and asked if I was okay. Being in shock, blood coming from both knees, feet and hands, I struggled to get back to my apartment lobby,” Cook said.

Cook wanted the area fixed before someone else had the same experience that she had.

We sent the issue to the city and learned this week that an expedited work order had been issued to fix the problem.

Days on the list: 9

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

