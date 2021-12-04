Take to Task

“Construction on the project stopped about two years ago. Cars must travel through a construction zone and a confusing maze of turns, detours and construction barrels. Grass is growing through the ‘new’ sidewalks. Clayton Co. SPLOST funds were used for the project. There is no information about this project online except that it is long past its completion date,” Adkins wrote.

We sent the issue to Clayton County and will let you know when it is finished.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Clayton County Public Works Director Jeff Eady, Jeffrey.Eady@claytoncountyga.gov

Item: McDonough (Henry)

Diane Dane has a problem with the crumbling pavement.

“This has been reported September 29, 2021, to Henry County, however it’s still not repaired. This is to the right of 6035 Montlake Ave., in the Lakehaven subdivision in McDonough. I consider it very dangerous and structurally unstable since the rebar is showing,” Dane wrote.

We sent the issue to the city and will let you know when it is resolved.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: McDonough Public Works Director, Ronnie Thompson, rthompson@mcdonoughga.org