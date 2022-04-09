Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Sarah Hill wants an area of the Beltline cleaned so pedestrians and visitors are not greeted by a rank waterway.
“This photo is of the increasing trash piling up in Tanyard Creek parallel to the PATH/Beltline trail in Tanyard Creek Park. The trail is an amenity used by many Atlanta residents including young parents with strollers, young singles jogging, and older adults walking. The pileup has now almost completely stopped water flow so a fetid pond is expanding in the area,” she wrote.
She added that the trash has been thrown in the area for three months and hopes something can be done.
We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Director of Community Relations Scheree Rawles, SRawles@AtlantaGa.Gov
A reader is concerned about a bridge in one of the region’s busiest areas.
“The Capt. Herb Emory Flyover Ramp, going from I-85 South to Ga. 400 North, has many pieces of metal barely hanging on the side of the wall, and graffiti everywhere. It has been like this for six-nine months, and DOT workers surely drive by it regularly, yet nothing gets fixed,” the reader wrote.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
