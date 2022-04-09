Take to Task

We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Director of Community Relations Scheree Rawles, SRawles@AtlantaGa.Gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

A reader is concerned about a bridge in one of the region’s busiest areas.

“The Capt. Herb Emory Flyover Ramp, going from I-85 South to Ga. 400 North, has many pieces of metal barely hanging on the side of the wall, and graffiti everywhere. It has been like this for six-nine months, and DOT workers surely drive by it regularly, yet nothing gets fixed,” the reader wrote.

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov