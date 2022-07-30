Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Roswell’s Transportation Department, transportationadmins@roswellgov.com

Fixed: Atlanta (Fulton)

We told you about a reader’s concern about a loose grate on Peachtree Road in May.

“Across from 2544 Peachtree Road NW and 2520 Peachtree Road there is a loose grate on the east side of the road. It is very dangerous as it flies up in the air about nine inches every time a car drives over it. It also makes a very loud noise as it comes down.

“The grate is rectangular, about five feet long and sits very loosely on the road against the curb. We have contacted the city about this danger and noise nuisance several times and nothing has been done. All other grates up and down the road are secured down and do not move,” the reader wrote.

We started and contacted Atlanta city officials and learned that the grate is the responsibility of the Department of Transportation.

We heard back from the DOT the item was fixed.

Days on the list: 21

Who got it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov