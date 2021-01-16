Take to Task

Item: Stone Mountain (DeKalb)
LaWanda Ratcliffe is tired of poorly maintained businesses near her.
“I have filed numerous complaints about these poorly maintained businesses (Citgo and Family Dollar on Lithonia Road) for the past two years. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any improvement. The area continues to be littered with trash, debris, old furniture, and mattresses, as well as a tent that someone appears to be using as a temporary shelter,” she wrote. Ratcliffe said the area has been an eyesore for way too many years.
Ratcliffe also said the locations also promote crime by allowing loitering, littering, public alcohol consumption, and other illegal activities, and said there was a murder at the Citgo recently.
We sent her concerns to DeKalb County and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who is looking into it: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
In July, we told you about Pearlann Horowitz’s significant issues with potholes.
“The entire street of West Paces Ferry Road from Piedmont to Northside is full of potholes. It’s almost impossible not to hit one while driving down West Paces Ferry and damage your car,” she wrote.
We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 77
Who is looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.