Take to Task

Diane Dale hopes this pavement will soon be repaired.

Credit: Diane Dane

caption arrowCaption
Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Item: McDonough (Henry)

We heard more complaints this week about crumbling pavement in Henry County.

Diane Dane said the issue was initially reported to county officials in September.

Dane said she is worried the pavement may cause an injury to a pedestrian and wants the situation fixed.

“This is to the right of 6035 Montlake Ave, in the Lakehaven subdivision in McDonough. I consider it very dangerous and structurally unstable since the rebar is showing,” Dane wrote.

We sent the issue to the county and will let you know when it is resolved.

Dane said although the address is listed as McDonough, Henry County is actually responsible for the situation.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Henry County Public Information Director Melissa Robinson, mrobinson@co.henry.ga.us

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

One of the biggest areas readers send us is the streets in the area suffering from a lack of maintenance.

Richard Siegel has an issue with a street in the heart of Buckhead that is in need of a makeover.

“Longleaf Drive NE in Atlanta, which is between Phipps Boulevard and North Stratford Road is in terrible disrepair and in dire need of repaving. Is the city of Atlanta planning to repave this street anytime soon?” Siegel wrote.

We sent the issue to city officials and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public and Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

