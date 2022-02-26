Take to Task

Mike Biggs is upset over a speed sign that deterred speeding and has been removed.

“I reside on the 2300 block of Clairmont Road at Pine Forest Drive in DeKalb County. The electronic speed signs on both sides of the street which displayed motorist speeds have been inoperative for over two months in spite of repeated calls to DeKalb County. Speeding on that stretch of Clairmont which is residential, is out of control. When the signs were operative, they registered some speeds as high as 65 mph. Generally, it appeared that the electronic signs acted as a deterrent to speeding,” he wrote.