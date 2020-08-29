Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Melanie Watson contacted us with one of the most unusual requests we’ve had in nearly 10 years of doing this column. We’ve had down trees covering road, but nothing as specific as Watson’s call for help.
"I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house.
Since waiting eight months for an answer is not normal, we decided to step in and see if we could get the problem solved quicker.
We sent the issue to DeKalb County and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 2
Who's getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov
Item: Stone Mountain (DeKalb)
Abbi Taylor is troubled by an exit ramp.
"I was reading your column and realized that I should have done this weeks ago. The exit ramp from U.S. Highway 78 E. to Hugh Howell Road has a series of six huge potholes and more every day. There are some on the westbound exit to Hugh Howell Road as well. I drive a small car that's low to the ground, and I'm constantly having to drive around the potholes, which is becoming increasingly difficult," she wrote.
We sent the issue to DeKalb County and the DOT to see who can fix the problem.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov and DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov