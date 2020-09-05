Take to Task

Update: Turin (Coweta County)
It has been a traffic issue that has enraged drivers in eastern Coweta County. We have heard many a complaint about the busy intersection of Ga. Highways 54 and 16 in east Coweta County.
For years, the crossing was governed by stop signs, but later a blinking red light was added, then a mini-roundabout was installed. Commuters then talked about how small the roundabout was, and big trucks had a tough time navigating it. We learned the issue started back in the early 2010, when traffic was far less on the two state highways.
Last week, we learned that the state DOT was moving forward with creating a modern roundabout, and right of way and easements are being obtained now.
“The project is located in the city of Turin. The proposed length of the project is approximately 0.30 miles on Georgia 16 and 0.22 miles on Georgia 54. Right-of-way and easement will be required to construct the project. The project is 100 percent in Congressional District Number 3 and Land Districts 1 and 2. During construction, a temporary roadway widening will be used with an onsite detour to accommodate traffic,” wrote the DOT.
Days on the list-110
Who’s looking into it: Natalie Dale, Georgia Department of Transportation, ndale@dot.ga.gov.
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Megan Middleton had a question after reading one of our recent columns.
“One of the issues in this Sunday’s column has always bothered me, the one in Atlanta about the utility hole covers and metal grates. The city has a contract, or at least did, with at least one company responsible for making the utility hole covers level with the street after repaving, wear and tear, or construction. I have always wondered, but not followed up if there’s still a contractor and what are they doing with the taxpayers’ money if they aren’t fixing these problems,” she wrote.
We sent her issue to the city and will let you know the outcome.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.