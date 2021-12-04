Swimming with the Grinch is back

After checking in with the elves at the front desk, guests will go down to the pool deck where water games, lighting the tree, crafts and opportunities for picture taking with the Grinch await.

Every participant receives glow sticks that they shape and hang on the Christmas tree.

“A little bit of the tree is above the water for the smaller kids who maybe don’t want to go underwater. It allows for different age ranges,” said Whatley. “Our older kids are usually the ones who help swim the ornaments down to the bottom of the tree.”

Outside of the pool time are craft options. One is making a frame that the kids can stick their Polaroid photo taken with the Grinch. “My kids actually still have theirs and put them on our Christmas tree,” she added.

Cost: Adults $7 to jump in the water and join their kids in play (highly encouraged) and $10 per child. Normal pool rules apply.

Address: Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton (678-880-4760)

For more information or to register, visit: https://www.playcherokee.org/256/Swim-With-The-Grinch

