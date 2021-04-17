ajc logo
X

Sustainability, flavor and a smile is this roaster’s philosophy

Working at a local coffee shop while attending UCF started Kristina Madh on her personal roasting journey. Cloudland Coffee is organic and fluid bag roasted. (Pictured: Kristina Madh, at the downtown Alpharetta Farmer's Market).
Working at a local coffee shop while attending UCF started Kristina Madh on her personal roasting journey. Cloudland Coffee is organic and fluid bag roasted. (Pictured: Kristina Madh, at the downtown Alpharetta Farmer's Market).

Credit: contribu

Credit: contribu

Local | 19 minutes ago
By Kathryn Kickliter, For the AJC

Q: I recently visited The Ginger Room in Alpharetta and enjoyed a cup of coffee from Cloudland Coffee. I was told that this was a local, female-owned business. Can you tell me a bit about the owner and the coffee?

A: Founded in 2015 by Kristina Madh, Cloudland Coffee is a small batch roaster that offers organic global coffee.

Working at a local coffee shop in Orlando, while attending the University of Central Florida, Madh was educated on coffee: learning the journey from cultivation to brewing.

“It really got me into coffee and knowing the huge difference between coffee in the can versus coffee that’s freshly roasted,” said Madh. “I ended up buying my own home roaster, exploring different ways and ultimately choosing fluid bed roasting.”

Her shared coffee enjoyed by neighbors and friends moved her into the business world.

“I wanted to keep the Georgia feel to the company and Cloudland Canyon is my favorite state park. Also, high-quality arabica coffee is grown at high altitudes, so high that it is literally in the clouds. The farms are often very foggy. So I thought that the name came together with these two tributes,” the founder said.

Sourced responsibly 10 to 12 organic varieties are profiled and rotated from around the world. She consciously ‘steers’ toward women coffee producers whenever possible.

As she was transitioning her business into the commercial level, Madh was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. “That was my big challenge,” she stated.

With the purpose of creating community connection, Madh said, “I’d like to be able to share with the producers where their coffee goes and for my customers to see where the coffee is coming from. My plans are to visit as many countries as I can. Covid has simply delayed my travels.”

Kristina Madh, founder of Cloudland Coffee, expanded her business opening up a coffee shop at The Grand Pavilion at North Fulton in Johns Creek. In addition to the global varieties offered, unsweetened cold brew and 100% compostable coffee pods (k-ups) are also available.
Kristina Madh, founder of Cloudland Coffee, expanded her business opening up a coffee shop at The Grand Pavilion at North Fulton in Johns Creek. In addition to the global varieties offered, unsweetened cold brew and 100% compostable coffee pods (k-ups) are also available.

Credit: contributd

Credit: contributd

Madh now has her own coffee shop located in the Grand Pavilion at North Fulton. Address: 11130 State Bridge Road, Suite E104, Johns Creek (Phone: 678-404-5177).

For more information visit: Instagram: @cloudland_coffee

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top