Students tap maker’s space to turn ideas into reality

The technology addresses the students’ interests, said Heath. And those interests vary wildly.

“I had one young man who wanted to take articles of clothing, deconstruct them and make new things he designed,” said Heath. “Another student took an old fire extinguisher and turned it into a fridge to hold one Coke bottle. Another made a guitar from pieces cut out on our laser cutter. And this year, after making cornhole boards, I had students who made a ping pong table. One student made a wood charcuterie board. They could make a living at some of these crafts.”

Heath leads a maker’s space class that averages about 40 students. “They do have to apply, but I’ve never turned anyone away,” she said. “They want to be here for a reason and have something they’re interested in creating. And sometimes they just want to learn something new.”

That “new” skill might be using a drill, saw or screwdriver, said Heath.

“This is not a shop class, but if one day they own a home, they’ll need to use a screwdriver,” said Heath. “One project they do is to design a prototype based on something another student says they need. They have to listen, make drawings, talk with the student and meet their needs. And those are skills that prepare them for any type of job.”

The maker’s space often surprises students and teachers who think they’re coming into a library-like area where quiet is expected.

“We have room for three different classes to go on at the same time, and something different is happening every day,” said Heath. “We are not a quiet place.”

Information about Centennial High is online at fultonschools.org/centennialhs.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.