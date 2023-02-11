Students tap maker’s space to turn ideas into reality

A guitar, a ping pong table and a refrigerator that holds just one soda bottle are distinctively different items, but in fact, those three share a common bond: They were all created in the maker’s space of the Learning Commons at Centennial High.
Several years ago, the Roswell school was the first in Fulton County to have an area dedicated to bringing creative, collaborative learning into the 21st century, said Principal Keynun Campbell.
“Gone are the days of the library with just books and periodicals,” he said. “This space allows students to access a 21st century space that meets them where they’re at.”
When media and education technology specialist Christa Heath arrived at Centennial six years ago, the space had been updated with three work centers, movable tables and chairs for group or individual learning, a research hub with a flat screen TV and the ability to have virtual meetings or classes. It also had a 3D printer and a laser cutter. But it’s expanded well beyond those basics.
“Over the years, I’ve added different tools and resources based on student needs,” said Heath. “Pre-COVID, we added a sound mixer they can use to make beats or record songs. I also got podcasting equipment, and we’re slowly starting a Centennial podcast.”
The technology addresses the students’ interests, said Heath. And those interests vary wildly.
“I had one young man who wanted to take articles of clothing, deconstruct them and make new things he designed,” said Heath. “Another student took an old fire extinguisher and turned it into a fridge to hold one Coke bottle. Another made a guitar from pieces cut out on our laser cutter. And this year, after making cornhole boards, I had students who made a ping pong table. One student made a wood charcuterie board. They could make a living at some of these crafts.”
Heath leads a maker’s space class that averages about 40 students. “They do have to apply, but I’ve never turned anyone away,” she said. “They want to be here for a reason and have something they’re interested in creating. And sometimes they just want to learn something new.”
That “new” skill might be using a drill, saw or screwdriver, said Heath.
“This is not a shop class, but if one day they own a home, they’ll need to use a screwdriver,” said Heath. “One project they do is to design a prototype based on something another student says they need. They have to listen, make drawings, talk with the student and meet their needs. And those are skills that prepare them for any type of job.”
The maker’s space often surprises students and teachers who think they’re coming into a library-like area where quiet is expected.
“We have room for three different classes to go on at the same time, and something different is happening every day,” said Heath. “We are not a quiet place.”
Information about Centennial High is online at fultonschools.org/centennialhs.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution